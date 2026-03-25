Ligonier Beach is undergoing a cleanup project. The township is asking for volunteers.

Ligonier Beach was once a community gathering place for fun and relaxation, but after flooding permanently closed the area, a new plan has emerged to redevelop the space into a park.

The announcement by Ligonier Township for the redevelopment was made just a few weeks ago, but before construction can start, a cleanup needs to happen, and the township is looking for help.

The downed trees, tall grass and brush, rusted metal and hardware, even old props from the Titanic movie "Unsinkable" that was once filmed in the pool, all have to go, says John Beaufort, the chairman of the Ligonier Township Board of Supervisors.

"We have two companies that have volunteered heavy equipment to go out there and clean the brush, to get the trees that are down and the logs and get that out," Beaufort said. "And then we are looking for a Saturday and get some other volunteers out there to pick up some normal trash that comes along the road."

That Saturday is April 11, and Beaufort says that this will be the first time in years the township has gone through the property to give it a cleaning. The privately owned beach flooded in 2018, prompting its permanent closure and leading to the township eventually owning the 8.5-acre site.

Over the years, most of the buildings were raised, and though the property has sat dormant for almost a decade, now a plan is in place to turn the area into a large municipal park that Beaufort hopes will once again make this location a draw to the community.

"There will be a hiking trail around it, there's a skating rink that they have looked at," Beaufort said. "I think there are places out that maybe for weddings or have some small bands in possibly, maybe some food trucks. I think there is a lot that can be done out there. We just got to get moving and doing."

If you want more information on how you can get involved and volunteer on April 11, contact the Friends of Ligonier Beach, which is spearheading the cleanup.