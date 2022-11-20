Light Up Night festivities continue downtown on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Light Up Night underway, it's a celebration of all things Christmas and all things Pittsburgh!

So that obviously means a gigantic Prantl's Burnt Almond Torte that replicates the signature Highmark tree.

It's over eight feet tall and weighs over a ton.

People were able to snap selfies with the cake and Prantl's said it's one of the largest cakes they've ever made.

"It's over 400 sheets put together, about a little over 300 pounds of toasted almonds that we do ourselves in-house, and probably about 400 or more pounds of buttercream," said Lori Miller.

Today, they'll be serving slices for $5 each and all the proceeds will go toward the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

There's also so much more happening today as it is still Light Up Night's opening weekend.

For those coming downtown today, there's plenty to do.

First, there's the Holiday Market in Market Square which is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and it's a great place to get local, handmade gifts for the special people on your shopping list this year.

Next, you can go ice skating at the UPMC Rink at PPG Place from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Skating costs between $10 and $12 with skate rentals costing $5.

Skating times are reserved and must be made online.

You can do that right here at this link.

Third, you can meet Santa Claus at Heinz Hall between noon and 6 p.m.!

Also, the city's Christmas tree is up for viewing at the City-County Building and the massive creche is open for photos at the U.S. Steel Tower.

Finally, streets are now back open after last night's festivities, making parking easier but keep in mind, the Steelers do play at 4:25 this evening, so get to the city early.