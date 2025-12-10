First-of-its-kind vending machine installed at Tanger Outlets to help those in need

A first-of-its-kind vending machine is now up and running at the Tanger Outlets, and it's all for a good cause.

Light the World Giving Machine allows visitors to make purchases that benefit local and global charities.

Behind the bows are cards that represent something greater - donations that deliver real help to local charities that need it.

"Here, you're putting in money and buying opportunities to serve," said former Steeler Chris Hoke. "This is one of the ways we think it's important to show love to others, to provide to others, minister to others, and the Giving Machines are one of those ways to do that."

It's like a regular vending machine, but inside, with a tap of a button, the items are represented by cards. You tap your debit or credit card, select an item, and then it goes to someone in need.

Hoke is with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and they are covering the operational cost of the machines. He was on-site on Wednesday for the launch celebration at Tanger Outlets.

"We've partnered with five wonderful charities in western Pennsylvania that will allow us to expand our reach," he explained.

The five nonprofits featured in the vending machines were also in attendance, including Auberle.

"We have some basic household items, cleaning products, a vacuum cleaner, it goes directly to our families who need them," said Darla Poole of Aubrele.

In 2024, these installations generated $16.4 million in donations, providing more than 490,000 essential items.