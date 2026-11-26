While many families spent Thanksgiving gathered around the dinner table, expressing their gratitude and celebrating their own traditions, not everyone has that luxury. That's why volunteers at Light of Life Rescue Mission started their day early, working to make sure neighbors in need could enjoy a Thanksgiving feast.

Beginning at 4 a.m., volunteers filled the North Side kitchen, preparing more than 1,200 meals as part of the organization's annual "Hope and Turkey" outreach, now in its 74th year.

Light of Life Executive Vice President Doug Smith said the mission's goal is simple: to ensure no one has to spend Thanksgiving alone.

"We want to provide a Thanksgiving meal for you, and we're honored to do that. No one should have to have Thanksgiving alone," said Smith.

The need remains significant in Allegheny County. According to Light of Life, about 1 in 7 people in Allegheny County struggle with food insecurity, making the holiday season especially difficult for many families.

"Just making a difference in the lives of others. We always say that hope begins a meal, and we have no idea what providing one meal or one Thanksgiving box will do for an individual or family," said Doug Smith

The outreach effort relies on hundreds of volunteers who selflessly spend part of their holiday helping others.

Among them is Don Waite, known as the "Green Bean Man." For the past 30 years, Waite has helped prepare green beans for the Light of Life.

"There's no 'I' in team. I don't do this all by myself," said Waite

Volunteers spent the morning preparing turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, pie and other holiday fixings before meals were delivered to 14 local high-rise buildings and served to guests at Light of Life's emergency Voeghtly shelter.

"I've never, in 30 years, left here and felt it was a burden. I always felt like I got more than I gave," said Waite.

Often, volunteers don't get to meet with those receiving their work. But today, one woman shared her story.

Jody Johnson first came to Light of Life while struggling with addiction, and was once on the receiving end of the organization's Thanksgiving meals. More than two decades later, she credits the mission with helping transform her life. She now works to help other women in need.

"I was that person that was not able to be helped. I was the hopeless case, and when I came here, they told me, 'No, you're not,'" said Johnson.

"They taught me how to be a mom again. Just all of those skills I had neglected throughout my addiction and everything else. I've been clean for over 23 years, and this place is a huge part of that," said Johnson.

Johnson shared a message to anyone struggling this Thanksgiving.

"It's never too late. Never, never. Whether you've been in jail or homeless or anything, God can take care of it all."