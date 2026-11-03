Pittsburgh's Light of Life Rescue Mission launching winter apparel donation drive

As temperatures begin to cool, Pittsburgh's Light of Life Rescue Mission is asking the community to help provide warmth for people experiencing homelessness this winter.

The North Side-based organization has launched its annual winter donation drive, Operation Winter Warmth, hoping to collect 2,500 coats and other cold-weather essentials, including hats, gloves, scarves and socks.

"We can make a difference in our city as we pitch in together," said Rev. Jerrel T. Gilliam, executive director of Light of Life.

The mission is accepting new and gently used winter items for people of all ages.

"We realize that people who are experiencing homelessness — there's no discrimination by age. We have children that need it all the way to older adults," said Gilliam.

According to Gilliam, one of the biggest changes the organization has seen over the past year is an increase in older adults needing assistance.

"The thing that has shifted the most from last year has been older adults," said Gilliam. "There's more and more people, and it's just heartbreaking to think of our grandmothers and grandfathers, who worked all their lives to take care of us, and now they're not able to keep up."

Light of Life is also encouraging neighbors to look out for one another as winter approaches.

"Check on your neighbors, check on those who are on your street, check on the elderly in particular. Make sure everyone knows they're not alone during this time."

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Light of Life's outreach center at 720 East Lacock Street on Pittsburgh's North Side.

For those unable to donate during business hours, an after-hours donation bin is available outside the outreach center.

The organization hopes to collect 700 coats by Thanksgiving and reach its overall goal of 2,500 coats by Dec. 18.