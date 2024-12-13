Light snow in Pittsburgh wraps up Friday morning ahead of more precipitation this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Light snow has moved into Western PA this morning as a weak disturbance tracks across the region.

The disturbance producing this snow will slowly take its time weakening, but models have most of this activity wrapping up by 8-9 a.m. While total accumulations will be very light (less than 0.5") in most spots, motorists should be on the lookout for slick spots on the roads.

Later today, skies will become partly cloudy as drier air moves in from the northwest.

High temperatures in our region today KDKA Weather Center

Highs will reach the mid-20s to lower 30s and temperatures will remain cold as high pressure from the arctic regions sticks around.

The flow will gradually shift to the northeast, then east tomorrow resulting in a downsloping wind off the Laurel Highlands and the Ridges. This should result in temperatures rebounding to the mid-30s to low 40s by Saturday afternoon with skies that will gradually become increasingly cloudy.

High temperatures expected on December 14, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

The next disturbance remains poised to arrive on Sunday with precipitation beginning by mid-morning to midday. The Laurel Highlands and areas along I-80 could see some freezing rain at the onset of the precipitation, then warmer air will result in all rain by Sunday evening and overnight.

From the morning until the late evening, this is the type of precipitation we could see in our region KDKA Weather Center

Milder air will continue to move in behind Sunday's system with highs in the low 50s early next week. The next cold front will arrive Monday night into Tuesday with more rain and falling temperatures by Tuesday into Wednesday.

7-day forecast: December 12, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

