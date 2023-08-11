'Light, level, and pose'; How to take the best back-to-school photos of your kids

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Whether or not the first day of school is a happy occasion for kids, for parents, you probably want a picture that makes it look like it is.

Erica Mokay got some tips from the pros to make sure your elementary-level photo shoot gives you expert results!

When it comes to getting perfect back-to-school photos, it's really just three basic rules -- light, level, and pose!

There's nothing to it, just channel your inner Madonna and keep size in mind.

"If you have multiple kids, arrange them in a way from tallest to shortest," said Becky Thurner Braddock.

Your position matters, too, so level up and make sure it's not too high and not too low.

"They should be looking straight ahead at the camera, not up, and not down," Thurner Braddock said.

Bonus points can be earned if the background doesn't include cars and dumpsters.

And if you really want to make the grade, Thurner Braddock says to find some shade.

You'll see what a difference a little shade makes, but you'll see the biggest difference when the kids are having fun!

Try singing a song, telling a joke, or even having the kids scream if you want to get them to actually have some fun so you can capture those adorable authentic smiles.

There's a good chance that will get them laughing and you'll get a memorable shot you'll cherish.