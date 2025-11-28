Woman killed in pedestrian crash in Mercer County

A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon in Mercer County.

According to the Mercer County Coroner's Office, 68-year-old Melissa Biddle of Grove City was pronounced dead after she was hit by the vehicle on Center Church Road in Liberty Township.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Biddle was attempting to cross the road at the intersection of Center Church Road and Amsterdam Road when the driver, making a right-hand turn, struck Biddle.

She was taken to the Grove City Medical Center, and a little over an hour later, she was pronounced dead.

The coroner's office said the cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the chest sustained in the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.