Lane restrictions going in place while crews inspect Liberty Bridge
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lane restrictions will be in place for nearly two weeks while crews inspect the Liberty Bridge.
PennDOT said inspection activities will start Monday, weather permitting, and last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to noon on weekends.
There will be a single-lane restriction in each direction. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.
Work is expected to end on April 21.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.