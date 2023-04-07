Watch CBS News
Lane restrictions going in place while crews inspect Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Lane restrictions will be in place for nearly two weeks while crews inspect the Liberty Bridge. 

PennDOT said inspection activities will start Monday, weather permitting, and last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to noon on weekends.

There will be a single-lane restriction in each direction. Drivers are asked to use caution and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area. 

Work is expected to end on April 21. 

