Pittsburgh-themed Liberty Bell unveiled at Heinz History Center in celebration of America's 250th anniversary

2025 isn't over yet, but some are already looking forward to a new year, a special one for our nation, as we celebrate 250 years since our founding. On Thursday, it was Pittsburgh's turn to kick off the celebrations at the Heinz History Center in the Strip District, as people welcomed the region's own Liberty Bell.

It's a bell for Allegheny County, honoring Pittsburgh's role in Pennsylvania's story, one going back to our Founding Fathers, and it's one of 67 America250PA is placing in each county in the Commonwealth.

"As we mark 250 years of the American experiment, this bell anchors Allegheny County in that legacy," said Leo Malsky, the director of operations for the commission tasked with planning and coordinating the programming related to our nation's 250th birthday. "These fiberglass bells may not ring, but they're far from silent. Each one tells a story about community, creativity and pride."

Sponsoring the Steel City's bell is Paul Gitnick, adopted at seven years old from Italy.

"As a naturalized citizen of the United States of America, every day I realize being a United States citizen is a priceless and profound gift that my parents gave me," Gitnick said.

When he learned about the project, he immediately signed on, hoping to illustrate the melting pot of the region, sparked by the promise of work at the factories.

"Pittsburgh is like that, you know, every region, zone, and we have new immigrants, old wave immigrants, everything in this city, and that's what makes America. We're all from somewhere," Gitnick said.

It's a bell for Allegheny County, honoring Pittsburgh's role in Pennsylvania's story, one going back to our Founding Fathers, and it's one of 67 America250PA is placing in each county in the Commonwealth. (Photo: KDKA)

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said this history continues in what's become a hub for innovation and technology.

"It's important to tell these stories, to tell the truth about how generation after generation of Americans have fought for our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," Davis said.

Getting that inspiration from the landmark skyline, artist Scott Saloney, and other local leaders hope we can look back 250 years, remembering where we came from, while looking forward to a brighter tomorrow.

"I go out and look out there over the whole of Pittsburgh and try to get inspiration every day," Saloney said.

"I hope that in 2026, as we celebrate our nation's 250th birthday, that folks have the chance to participate in many of the events that will be taking place all over our state and to use the time as an opportunity to reinvest ourselves in working towards forming a more perfect union by learning and relearning about our nation's past, the good and the bad, so that we can be better for it in the future," state Sen. Wayne Fontana said.

You can see the bell at the center through 2026.