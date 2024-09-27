Watch CBS News
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood replica trolley up for a vote to become next LEGO set

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From the Neighborhood of Make Believe right into LEGOLAND, there's a new tiny tribute to Mister Rogers' Neighborhood in the works but for it to go from make-believe to reality, the fans have to make it so. 

Creator Matt Smith came up with a miniature version of the iconic cherry red trolley after LEGO passed on mass-producing his nearly 2,000-piece replica of Mister Rogers' house and neighborhood. 

This time, though, Smith thinks he's got a winner. 

The Minifigure scale recreation of the famous red trolley is about 300 pieces and has plenty of room for a mini Mister Rogers and his pals to take a trip down the tracks to see all their make-believe friends. 

"You know, every build involves some trial and error, but this one really came together in a way that satisfied my expectations," Smith said. 

Fans can vote it into production right now as the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood trolley is live on the LEGO website. 

Voting will be open for the next 59 days and you can show your support at this link

