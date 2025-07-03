Pennsylvania lawmaker backs legislation to ban sneaky subscription enrollment tactics

A Pennsylvania lawmaker introduced legislation to ban sneaky subscription enrollment tactics.

It's hard enough to save money these days, so no one wants to give it away unintentionally.

"People scroll through their phones, people get different offers for different things," state Rep. Lisa Borowski said. "They click on things. They want to test something out."

That begins the cycle of unwittingly paying for something they no longer want or need. It's a practice called negative options, and Borowski wants to stop it.

"What we're looking to do is create consumer protection requirements around a negative option," the state lawmaker said. "And these automatically renewing subscriptions. So, we were seeking more transparency about the terms, the pricing, the cancellation policies, and the opportunity for people to be reminded that this is coming up."

Essentially, before you're automatically signed up and charged money, you'd have the option to opt in rather than just opt out of subscribing to the service at full price. She thinks it'll save Pennsylvanians millions of dollars each year.

Borowski added that she talked with key stakeholders and businesses to make sure the legislation would not hurt business.

"We really valued those conversations," she said. "And we did do things like change the implementation timeline, we backed off of how much time people would need to have notice. And some of that was around the mechanics of this happening with the businesses."

And it could become a click for click. For example, if someone signed up for something by just clicking, you should be able to opt out by just clicking.

This legislation just passed the state House and now heads to the state Senate.