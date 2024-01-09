Leetsdale officer fires gun after being hit by vehicle during traffic stop

LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Leetsdale officer fired his gun after he was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Tuesday morning.

Ambridge police said the Leetsdale officer pulled a vehicle over on Maplewood Street around 11 a.m.

During the traffic stop, police said the officer was hit by the vehicle and "had to discharge his weapon." The vehicle fled back into Leetsdale and the suspect was arrested, police said.

The suspect and officer weren't injured. The suspect's identity wasn't released.

No other details about what led up to the traffic stop or what happened during it were immediately available.

Ambridge police said they were called in to preserve the scene until Pennsylvania State Police could arrive and investigate since an officer fired his weapon.

"I would like to advise the Ambridge community in this area that is involved that there are no current threats to our community and the strong police presence is only due to investigation purposes," Ambridge police said in a post on Facebook.