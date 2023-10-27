Pittsburgh-area kids decide winners of town's scarecrow contest

By: KDKA-TV Producer Ashley Funyak

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDA) — The Leechburg Area Community Association invited local businesses and community organizations to participate in the scarecrow contest. But it needed some help deciding the winners.

The group hosted an essay contest for fourth and fifth graders at the Leechburg Area School District, asking students to share why they want to be the "Mayor of Halloweenburg."

Contest organizers say they received more than 50 submissions, eventually selecting Audrey Hooks as the winner. Fellow students AJ Kemp, Ava Emricko, Elliott Berger, Caydence Mortimer, Theo Wilmington, Laikyn Como, Orion Kennedy, and Maxamillion Shaw were selected to serve as her "Halloweenburg Council."

Hooks and her council held a meeting with Leechburg Mayor Roppolo, members of Leechburg Borough Council and Leechburg Police Chief Jason Schaffer to determine the winners on Wednesday night.

First place was awarded to Leechburg Pizza Co. for its creation called "Headless Hank." It's a scarecrow holding his severed pumpkin head and a knife. One Idea Bookstore came in second place with its Harry Potter-themed "Chamber of Secrets" display. The scarecrow is designed after the series' namesake. Finally, the Leechburg Library's "Pete the Cat" scarecrow came in third. It's modeled after the main character of the popular children's book series.

The Leechburg Area Community Association would like to thank all students who participated in this year's essay contest, and it said it cannot wait to make this an annual event.

All winners of the essay contest also got to lead the town's Halloween parade Thursday evening.