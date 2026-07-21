Lawsuit filed over Pittsburgh's Market Square youth curfew policy

The first legal challenge has been filed against Pittsburgh's new youth curfew policy in Market Square.

A woman has filed a civil complaint arguing that city leaders implemented the policy without legal authority.

KDKA reviewed the court filing and found that Renee Wilson filed the lawsuit on her own, without an attorney. The case was initially filed in Allegheny County's Court of Common Pleas before being moved to federal court.

In her complaint, Wilson argues that the city's previous approach under the Gainey administration was an informal effort to help keep young people safe and out of trouble. She contends that the new Market Square policy goes too far and is harming local youth.

The policy, which took effect in May, was implemented by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the organization that manages the city-owned Market Square.

From Thursday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to midnight, anyone 18 or younger must be accompanied by an adult while in the square.

The change came after business owners raised concerns about large groups of juveniles gathering in the recently renovated Market Square.

At the time, the city said private security officers would be stationed at the six entrances to Market Square. Those security guards would work alongside Pittsburgh police and youth outreach organizations to enforce the policy.

The policy was introduced as similar "teen takeovers" were occurring elsewhere in the city. Those gatherings, often organized through social media, have at times resulted in confrontations with law enforcement.

In the lawsuit, Wilson argues the policy was created "without any ordinance, any City Council approval, any public notice, or any legal authority," calling it an "unwritten curfew."

She also alleges that the policy violates constitutional rights, including freedom of movement, freedom of assembly, parental rights, equal protection, and due process.

The complaint further claims the policy is vague, selectively enforced, and unauthorized by law.

Wilson argues that minors have been harassed, questioned, intimidated, and removed from Market Square under the policy.

KDKA has attempted to reach Wilson for comment.

The City of Pittsburgh declined to comment. The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership also declined to comment, citing pending litigation.