Two people, two firefighters injured during massive overnight Lawrenceville fire

Four people including two firefighters were injured when a house in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood went up in flames early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m. along Ligonier Street and quickly elevated to three alarms, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Cara Cruz.

A mother and son were taken to the hospital from the scene of the fire, Cruz said.

The son jumped from the roof of the home to a neighboring building, where he was rescued by firefighters on a ladder truck, Cruz said. The son was seriously injured, suffering first-degree burns to his face and second and third-degree burns to both of his hands.

His mother who was inside the home at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Two people were injured when a home along Ligonier Street in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood went up in flames early Thursday morning. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

One firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition with injuries to his hip, Cruz said. As a precaution, a second firefighter was taken to the hospital in stable condition with minor facial burns.

A mayday was called when a floor in the home collapsed, sending firefighters from the second floor down to the first floor. No injuries were reported when the collapse happened.

An aerial view of the area from the KDKA Drone Team showed multiple ladder trucks spraying water on the home, which spread to the adjacent building next door.

Both buildings were heavily damaged by the fire with smoke pouring from the roofs of the homes. Cruz said the home where the fire started is likely destroyed.

The Red Cross will be assisting the mother and son who were displaced from their home.

Detectives from the city's Fire Investigation Unit are working to learn what sparked the flames.