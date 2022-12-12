Watch CBS News
Lawrenceville businesses offer free cookies along Butler Street

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Sunday was the second day of the Lawrenceville Cookie Tour.

Residents were able to get their holiday shopping done while grabbing free cookies from businesses along Butler Street.

The tradition, now in its 24th year, brings people together in the community and supports local shops during the holiday season.

