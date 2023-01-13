Watch CBS News
Local News

Laurel Highlands teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

UNIONTOWN, PA (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands teacher is under investigation after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Superintendent Jesse Wallace III, of the Laurel Highlands school district, sent this statement Friday afternoon. 

"In response to our meeting today, please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further." 

The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 4:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.