Laurel Highlands teacher under investigation for alleged inappropriate relationship with student

UNIONTOWN, PA (KDKA) - A Laurel Highlands teacher is under investigation after an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Superintendent Jesse Wallace III, of the Laurel Highlands school district, sent this statement Friday afternoon.

"In response to our meeting today, please be aware that the Laurel Highlands School District was recently made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher. Upon further investigation, the district felt that the expertise and investigative resources of the PSP are warranted to investigate the matter further."

The incident is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.