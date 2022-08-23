Laurel Highlands in running for best fall foliage in U.S.

Laurel Highlands in running for best fall foliage in U.S.

Laurel Highlands in running for best fall foliage in U.S.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Laurel Highlands is in the running to be named the 2022 Best Destination for Fall Foliage.

The region finished 8th in last year's USA' Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards and finished 3rd in 2020.

Other spots in the running include Bar Harbor, Maine and Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

To vote on this year's rankings, click here.