City of Latrobe Police Department investigating after man hospitalized with gunshot wound

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) - The City of Latrobe Police Department is investigating an alleged shooting after a man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Officers were dispatched to Latrobe Area Hospital on Sunday for a report of a male being treated for a gunshot wound. Detectives interviewed the victim, who was "unable to provide details of the shooting," per the department's Facebook page.

Detectives were able to obtain video from the hospital and were subsequently able to identify the vehicle and female operator who took the victim to the hospital, police added.

The specific location of the shooting has yet to be determined, but officials believe the incident was a targeted encounter with the victim, and there is no existing threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Wigand of the Latrobe police department at 724-537-5526 ext. 27 or via Westmoreland County 911.