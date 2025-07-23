Unity Township man sentenced to up to nearly two years in jail for pizza shop robbery

A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to up to nearly two years in jail for the robbery of a pizza shop.

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Austin Lewis pleaded guilty in May to charges of robbery, terroristic threats, and theft.

In January 2024, Lewis was arrested after a robbery occurred at the Sugar Shack Pizza and Pastry Shop in Latrobe. He was accused of holding up the pizza shop at knifepoint.

Lewis left the shop with less than $170 when he was ultimately arrested near his home in Unity Township.

He has been behind bars since his arrest in January 2024.

A judge sentenced Lewis to serve 11 and a half months to 23 months in jail and then probation following his release. Lewis was not given credit for time served.