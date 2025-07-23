Watch CBS News
Unity Township man sentenced to up to nearly two years in jail for pizza shop robbery

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A Westmoreland County man has been sentenced to up to nearly two years in jail for the robbery of a pizza shop. 

According to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office, 25-year-old Austin Lewis pleaded guilty in May to charges of robbery, terroristic threats, and theft. 

In January 2024, Lewis was arrested after a robbery occurred at the Sugar Shack Pizza and Pastry Shop in Latrobe. He was accused of holding up the pizza shop at knifepoint. 

Lewis left the shop with less than $170 when he was ultimately arrested near his home in Unity Township. 

He has been behind bars since his arrest in January 2024. 

A judge sentenced Lewis to serve 11 and a half months to 23 months in jail and then probation following his release. Lewis was not given credit for time served. 

