Latrobe man charged with running a meth lab in his apartment

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Latrobe man is charged with running a meth lab in his apartment.

Ryan Nupp was charged after the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said probation officers found drug paraphernalia in his home on Ligonier Street and called Latrobe police for help.

Probation officers told police that Nupp told them there were some things under his bed they wouldn't like, and after searching, they found multiple glass beakers and containers, the district attorney's office said.

Nupp consented to a search of his apartment and a state police clandestine lab team was called in.

The district attorney's office said Latrobe police seized containers with residue substances and red powder, a container of sodium hydroxide flakes, acetone and paint thinner. Testing found known precursor chemicals used to make meth and police determined residue was consistent with the production and presence of methamphetamine, the district attorney's office said.

Police also noted that his apartment was within 300 feet of Latrobe Elementary School and within 200 feet of a childcare facility.

Nupp is facing multiple charges, including operating a methamphetamine laboratory and risking catastrophe.