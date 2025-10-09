Latrobe man accused of walking into personal care home, threatening worker

A Latrobe man is accused of walking into a personal care home in the middle of the night and threatening a worker, the Westmoreland County District Attorney announced on Thursday.

Thirty-five-year-old Ryan Hoover is facing several charges, including burglary and prowling, after the incident at Kelly's Personal Care Home.

The victim told police she was working at the facility in Unity Township and was in the living room when, around 2 a.m., she heard someone walking around and found Hoover.

She told police that Hoover told her she had to perform a sex act on him or she'd be dead. The victim said she was in fear for her life and told Hoover to leave multiple times. As Hoover walked away, police said he screamed at the victim.

The victim called police, telling them that a suspicious man had come into the care home and threatened her.

When troopers arrived, they canvassed the area and found an abandoned vehicle nearby. Inside, police said they found a receipt that had Hoover's name on it. Investigators showed the victim a photo of Hoover, and police said she positively identified him.

Hoover was arrested and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, terroristic threats and loitering and prowling at nighttime. He was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.