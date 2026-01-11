Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg

Patrick Damp
A man was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg. 

According to Allegheny County police, just after 11:30 on Saturday night, the county dispatch was alerted to a shooting in the 1900 block of Remington Drive. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot in the chest. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition. 

Police said as of Sunday morning, there are no suspects, and a motive is not known. 

They're asking anyone who may have information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

