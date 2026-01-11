Man in critical condition after late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg

A man was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County police, just after 11:30 on Saturday night, the county dispatch was alerted to a shooting in the 1900 block of Remington Drive.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.

Police said as of Sunday morning, there are no suspects, and a motive is not known.

They're asking anyone who may have information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

