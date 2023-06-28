Watch CBS News
Larry Lagattuta, founder and owner of Enrico Biscotti, dies at 65

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The man who founded Enrico Biscotti in the Strip District has died. 

Larry Lagattuta, the owner of the bakery cafe passed away suddenly on Monday. 

The cafe posted a tribute on Instagram saying, "Our hearts are broken but we will continue his legacy from our oven to your homes - producing the best."

He will be missed but his impact on the city will never be forgotten. 

Lagattuta was 65 years old. 

