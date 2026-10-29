Larrimor's closing after nearly 90 years in Downtown Pittsburgh

The designer clothing store Larrimor's is going out of business after nearly nine decades in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The third-generation family-owned business announced on Thursday that it would be closing after 87 years. There will be a going-out-of-business sale, and the store will close by the end of the year.

Harry Slesinger and Larry Morris opened Larrimor's in 1939 in the Union Trust Building. In 2010, it moved to its current home at One PNC Plaza. Larrimor's said Esquire magazine named it a "Best of Class" retailer in 2006.

"For 87 years, Larrimor's has been incredibly fortunate to be part of the lives of so many people in Pittsburgh and beyond," co-owner Tom Michael said in a press release. "This decision marks the end of an important chapter for our family, but we are incredibly grateful for the customers, employees, designers and community members who have made Larrimor's what it is today. We hope this final sale gives our customers an opportunity to find something special while also giving us a chance to say thank you."

Larrimor's will be closed Sunday through Tuesday while the store is marked down. It will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 9 a.m.

"We have been honored to help dress so many Pittsburgh families, often three generations of the same family," co-owner Lisa Slesinger said in a news release. "The selection will never be better than it is on opening day, and we hope our customers will come find something they will enjoy for years to come."