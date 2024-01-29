Pennsylvania mom charged after 15-year-old son found living alone without food, heat and water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mother in central Pennsylvania was arrested and charged after her teenage son was found living alone for one month.

Tiffani Bogroff of Lancaster was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of children, according to a news release from the Manheim Township Police Department. CBS 21 reported that the victim was a 15-year-old boy.

The news release said it was reported that a juvenile was living alone at his home on North President Avenue for approximately one month. After meeting with the victim, police said the victim told them that Bogroff moved to New Jersey and returns "on occasion" but he never knows when.

The child told police that Bogroff only contacts him through Facebook Messenger and "sometimes" sends money through Cash App.

"The victim stays at the house alone and is responsible for the care of two dogs and a cat," the release said.

Police went on to say in the release that the home has no heat, no running water and the gas has been shut off. The home was cluttered and contained spoiled and rotten food, police added.

The boy told police that "sometimes" he would attend school, but he found it difficult to wake up since he was alone, the release said.

CBS 21 reported that court records show that the boy's father and grandmother live in Lancaster and would stop by the home to give the boy food and water.

When questioned by police, the 15-year-old's grandmother, according to CBS 21, said Bogroff "abandoned" her son.

Bogroff was arrested in New Jersey and is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania, CBS 21 reported on Monday.