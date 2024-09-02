Labor Day temperatures much cooler in Pittsburgh as 90-degree days move out, make way for more fall-like weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you're ready for a break from the punishing heat and humid of late summer, you will get it starting this Labor Day with temperatures in the low 70s.

Daily average High: 80 Low: 59

Sunrise: 6:50 Sunset: 7:50

Any Alert Days Ahead? There's the potential for a FAWD on Friday into Saturday due to Gulf moisture passing by.

Aware: We get 13 hours of daylight today. We will lose around an hour, 20 minutes of daylight this month and also another hour, 20 in November.

Last week, we saw five 90-degree days in a row. That pushes our yearly total up to 24 so far. We probably won't hit the 90-degree mark anymore, but it isn't unheard of to hit 90 degrees in September.

The 24 total 90-degree days so far this year are the most since 2002 when we also hit 90 degrees 24 times. It is rare air indeed and since records were kept at the current site in Moon, it is tied with 2002 for the fourth most in any given year.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Highs this Labor Day will struggle to get back to the 70s. KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley has Pittsburgh hitting 73 degrees for a high. Winds at 7-15mph coming from the north won't help make it feel any warmer. Noon temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

It's ok to turn off those AC units and open up the windows. This entire week is looking comfortable for anyone not looking to jump into a pool. Highs should hit the mid-70s on Tuesday. Then, mid-week will be be near 80 degrees for highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Our next rain chance comes late on Friday with model data showing potential showers coming in from a Gulf disturbance that could become a named storm before making its way inland on Tuesday.

While the track is still uncertain that far out, data right now takes the core of the storm just south of I-70. It could be another shot of much-needed rain to the area. We are keeping a close eye on it.