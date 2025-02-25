22-year old Kylee Fair found safe after being reported missing and potentially abducted, State Police say

A woman who was reported missing and potentially abducted in the McKeesport area has been safely located.

Pennsylvania State Police had issued an alert on Monday that 22-year-old Kylee Fair was potentially abducted after being dropped off in the McKeesport area by someone she knew.

State Police said that Fair's friends and family had been contacted by spoofed phone numbers about her, which made them think she was in danger.

State Police out of the Kittanning barracks now have confirmed to KDKA that Fair was safely located.

Troopers expressed their thanks to the public for their help in locating Fair.