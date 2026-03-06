2 injured in Kroger shooting in Warren County, Ohio

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Kroger in Warren County, Ohio, police said on Friday night.

In a post on Facebook, the Hamilton Township Police Department said the shooting happened at the store on State Route 48 in Maineville.

Police said officers were called to the Kroger around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found two people with non-life-threatening injuries, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately released. CBS affiliate WKRC reported that Hamilton Township Chief of Police Scott Hughes said the two people were injured after someone shot into the store's vestibule.

Police said in the Facebook post that there is no immediate threat to the public. It was not known if there were any arrests or suspects in the shooting.

"Officers are still on scene and the incident remains under investigation," the police's Facebook post said.

Law enforcement said the store will remain closed for the night. No other information was immediately released on Friday, with Hamilton Township police adding that more information will be released as it becomes available.