Know The Score: September 2, 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.

Archbishop Ryan 34, Frankford 0

Athens 48, Cowanesque Valley 0

Avon Grove 29, Penn Wood 20

Bedford 18, Forest Hills 7

Bellwood-Antis 27, Glendale 0

Berlin-Brothersvalley 42, Moshannon Valley 0

Bishop McCort 50, Somerset 7

Cedar Cliff 16, Mechanicsburg 7

Central Bucks East 42, Bensalem 0

Columbia 30, Hanover 7

Dallas 35, Crestwood 14

Danville 52, Line Mountain 0

Dobbins/Randolph 14, Roxborough 6

Elk County Catholic 15, Moniteau 6

Emmaus 12, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Episcopal Academy 34, Conwell Egan 8

George School 42, Morrisville 0

Germantown Academy 28, Gratz 0

Greencastle Antrim 53, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 7

Haverford School 14, Bonner-Prendergast 12

Hempfield Area 49, Connellsville 0

Jenkintown 45, KIPP Dubois 0

Lakeland 52, Carbondale 7

Lampeter-Strasburg 35, Penn Manor 0

Ligonier Valley 27, Southmoreland 18

Mahanoy Area 20, Pen Argyl 14

Malvern Prep 35, La Salle 0

Marple Newtown 37, Penncrest 6

Mifflinburg 35, Central Columbia 0

Milton 21, Towanda 7

Minersville 20, Marian Catholic 12

Neshaminy 21, Council Rock South 7

North Penn 49, Quakertown 7

North Schuylkill 21, Blue Mountain 0

Northampton 41, Stroudsburg 4

Northeastern 18, Red Land 10

Old Forge 42, Nanticoke Area 7

Owen J Roberts 42, Wissahickon 6

Palmerton 42, Catasauqua 16

Pennsbury 35, William Tennent 0

Philadelphia Central 42, Benjamin Franklin 0

Philadelphia Central 42, Vaux Big Picture 0

Philadelphia George Washington 38, Mastbaum 0

Phoenixville 35, Bishop Shanahan 7

Pleasant Valley 42, Allentown Allen 13

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 34, Methacton 0

Ridley 28, Haverford 10

Schuylkill Haven 34, Pottsville Nativity 7

Scranton Prep 49, West Scranton 0

Selinsgrove 17, Juniata 14

Seneca 34, Conneaut Area 6

Sharon 42, Warren 0

South Williamsport 59, Montgomery 14

Southern Columbia 43, Shamokin 0

Springside Chestnut Hill 48, Martin Luther King 16

Susquenita 42, Biglerville 0

Tri-Valley 48, Panther Valley 0

Troy 28, Montoursville 7

Tyrone 30, Brookville 0

Uniontown 40, Brownsville 7

Unionville 35, Sun Valley 14

Upper Dauphin 49, Shenandoah Valley 8

Upper St. Clair 37, North Hills 7

West Perry 55, Newport 0

Williams Valley 38, Pine Grove 13

Wilmington 14, Greenville 7

Windber 64, Tussey Mountain 8

Wyomissing 49, Pottsville 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Mohawk vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.