Know The Score: November 18, 2022
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Playoffs
Class 6A
Central Bucks West 14, Perkiomen Valley 13
Garnet Valley 28, Downingtown East 17
Harrisburg 44, Central York 7
Manheim Township 42, Hempfield 7
Parkland 35, Bethlehem Freedom 10
State College 57, Erie McDowell 50, 3OT
Class 5A
Cocalico 32, Solanco 8
Exeter 21, Northern York 7
Rustin 28, Strath Haven 27, OT
Upper Dublin 30, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 0
Whitehall 34, Delaware Valley 13
Class 4A
Aliquippa 42, McKeesport 7
Allentown Central Catholic 38, Jersey Shore 31, OT
Central Valley 19, Thomas Jefferson 0
Crestwood 12, Valley View 7
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 47, Twin Valley 3
Manheim Central 42, Lampeter-Strasburg 6
Class 3A
Avonworth 35, Shady Side Academy 0
Belle Vernon 42, Freeport 0
Central Martinsburg 35, Clearfield 6
Danville 41, Loyalsock 20
Grove City 42, Slippery Rock 23
Neumann-Goretti 22, Scranton Prep 14
Northwestern Lehigh 34, North Schuylkill 14
Class 2A
Beaver Falls 54, Sto-Rox 16
Bishop Guilfoyle 56, Penns Valley 35
Camp Hill Trinity 24, Philadelphia West Catholic 0
Executive Charter 42, Lakeland 15
Southern Columbia 48, Mount Carmel 18
Steel Valley 32, Neshannock 17
Westinghouse 44, Clarion Area 8
Class 1A
Bishop Canevin 49, South Side 21
Port Allegany 21, Brockway 14
Union Area 18, Rochester 16
