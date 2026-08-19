Knoch soccer player in custody after bringing gun onto school property, district says

A Knoch student was taken into custody after bringing a gun on school property, the district said.

In a letter to families on Tuesday, Knoch School District Superintendent Melissa Grantz said the district learned Monday that a member of the boys' soccer team allegedly had a firearm at a local athletic club.

Grantz said the district "immediately" started to investigate whether the student also had the firearm while on school property. While the investigation is ongoing, Grantz said the district "obtained information indicating that the student did possess the firearm on school property."

"As such, appropriate discipline action is being taken to make sure that the student does not return to the district," Grantz said.

Students aren't back in class yet — the first day is Aug. 26, according to the district's calendar.

The superintendent said "it is our understanding" that the student was taken into custody but didn't provide any other details about the police investigation. Grantz said the district will continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

"The District takes all reports involving weapons on District property with the utmost seriousness, regardless of whether school is in session at the time of the reported incident," Grantz's letter said. "Appropriate action will be taken consistent with applicable law, District policy, and the result of the District's investigation."