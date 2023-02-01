Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor no longer up for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District is no longer up for sale after being put on the market last year.

Last year, Jacob and Desiree Hanchar put the business up for sale, saying that they couldn't give Klavon's the attention it deserves due to other business obligations.

Now, according to the Tribune-Review, the Hanchars have changed their mind about selling after learning that interested buyers might have had different visions for Klavon's, including making a total change to the shop.

Klavon’s Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh’s Strip District is marking the 100th year of its founding.

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor in Pittsburgh's Strip District is marking the 100th year of its founding.

The Hanchars tell the Trib that they've hired a new manager who will be experimenting with new flavors and ideas, while keeping the flavors that the shop has become well-known for.