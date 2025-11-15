Hateful flyers found in multiple western Pennsylvania communities; police investigating

Disturbing flyers have been found littering the ground in areas of multiple western Pennsylvania towns.

In Tarentum and Brackenridge, police are asking the public to turn over doorbell or camera footage that may capture the individuals who left "hateful" flyers in the community.

In Indiana Borough, a mother said a dozen KKK flyers were left on the front lawn of her home overnight.

Julie, who did not want to be identified with a last name, is white. Her husband and three children are all Black, she said.

"We're pretty much the only people of color on this block," she said.

The KKK flyers advertise a neighborhood watch, saying people can "sleep soundly because the Klan is awake."

One of her sons initially found the flyers.

"It's heartbreaking, because if these are being put everywhere, it's making people it's to make people afraid, it's to intimidate," Julie said. "I am trying not to feel afraid because I know that's what they want. I have to be strong for my kids and for people who don't have a voice; I have to use my voice."

She reported it all to the police. She told her oldest son he does not need to feel less than because of people who may try to intimidate him.

"I hope they can realize that they're not going to scare people, and people aren't going to back down and live in fear because that's what they want," Julie said. "It's going to take everybody to stand up and say that they're not going to stand for it."