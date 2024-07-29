Watch CBS News
KJ Choi wins the Senior British Open with a 2-shot victory over Richard Green at Carnoustie

Overnight leader K.J. Choi won the Senior British Open by two shots over Australia's Richard Green after carding a 2-under 70 on Sunday.

The South Korean golfer, who took a one-shot lead into the final round at Carnoustie, won his first senior major. He finished at 10-under 278.

"I prayed all week," said Choi, who became the first South Korean to win a senior major. "Either way I started very nervous and some speed was off, which was the difference ... I kept my attention and prayed. I felt more comfortable in the swing."

Green (71), who was also chasing his first senior major victory, finished second. It was his third top-three place in senior majors this year.

England's Paul Broadhurst (70), the 2016 champion, was another two shots back in third.

India's Arjun Atwal dropped two spots after a 4-over 76 to finish in a seven-way tie for fifth, which included former Ryder Cup captains Thomas Bjørn, Pádraig Harrington and Bernhard Langer.

The 54-year-old Choi opened with a bogey and dropped further shots on Nos. 5 and 6 before birdies either side of the turn.

Choi followed up with back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th before holing a 30-footer for eagle on the par-5 14th. That opened a four-shot lead with only four to play.

