Kittanning Police searching for man wanted on firearms charges

KITTANNING (KDKA) -- Police in Armstrong County are looking for a man wanted for allegedly firing a gun during a fight.

Police say David Pyle is a felon who's not allowed to have a gun.

Kittanning Police

Pyle is accused of getting in a fight, firing a gun, and stealing a car, which was later found in East Franklin Township.

According to police, Pyle is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Kittanning Police at 724-543-1538.