KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kiski Township police are asking for help finding a missing boy.

Police said Blake Tobin was last seen at his home in North Apollo around 11:30 p.m.

(Photo: Kiski Township Police Department/Facebook)

He's described as 4-foot-6, weighing 110 pounds. He has light brown hair and hazel green eyes.

If you see him, call 911.