North Apollo residents raise concerns about future of policing in the community

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — North Apollo residents raised concerns during a public meeting about the future of policing in the community.

Thursday's meeting comes as Kiski Township, which provides policing in North Apollo, rebuilds its own police department.

Since a majority of Kiski's officers walked off the job on July 8 citing ongoing harassment and intimidation issues with the board of supervisors, North Apollo residents have had questions for newly-hired Kiski Township Police Chief Lee Bartolicius and the council.

Resident Susan Bell: "How many hours a day is a Kiski Township police officer available in North Apollo?"

Bartolicius: "At least three days a week, you have an officer available to you 20 hours a day."

Bell: "Three days a week?"

Bartolicius: "At least, sometimes four. And then the other days a week, you have 10 to 12 hours where someone is available to you, except for Sundays."

Kiski Township's supervisors recently approved two part-time officers, but one has already left the force. This week, that officer's replacement was hired.

Right now, state police are handling some calls if the chief, school resource officer or part-time officer can't respond.

Bartolicius said it is going to take time to get 24/7 coverage.

"Please, be patient with me," he told KDKA-TV. "I only accepted this job three weeks ago. I'm doing everything I can."

North Apollo has 30 days to notify Kiski Township if it will keep its police contract or go in a different direction.