Kiski Township looking to pass law that would regulate keeping gators as pets

By Patrick Damp

KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Kiski Township is working to address the recent "gator problem." 

They're working on passing a law that would regulate the keeping of reptiles as pets. 

Right now, it's legal to own a non-native reptile in Pennsylvania as long as it isn't released. 

Kiski's chief of police said the owner of the one they're currently searching for never reported the escape of the gator. 

Now, based on sightings and information, there could be two or more gators on the loose. 

The chief said anyone violating the law on releasing alligators will be prosecuted. 

First published on September 9, 2023 / 8:22 AM

