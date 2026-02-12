Kingfly Spirits in Pittsburgh's Strip District has closed its doors for good after 7 years in business.

The popular craft distillery announced Wednesday that Kingfly Spirits is moving on to another chapter in life after seven years of ups and downs at its Smallman Street location.

The distillery said it "could not be more grateful for your friendship, patronage, support and celebration of what we did together."

"While we started as a craft distillery in 2019, this business quickly became about so much more than what's in the glass," the distillery said. "We evolved into a celebrated events space after the pandemic, when friends and family were eager to once again safely gather. Our team was honored to play host to weddings, retirement parties, wakes, drag & burlesque shows, birthday parties, jazz nights, baby showers, corporate events, nonprofit fundraisers, and so much more."

Kingfly Spirits announced it has closed its doors for good after seven years on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh's Strip District. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The distillery asked people who have a bottle of Kingfly on their bar to pour one out and raise a glass to the team as they are going out on a high note.

"Please note that we are officially closed for business and will not be conducting future bottle sales, drink sales or granting public access to the building starting today," the distillery said.

The distillery said that they have refunded any money due to people for future events that had been scheduled.