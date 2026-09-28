Remains of woman missing for nearly 7 years found in Pennsylvania; man charged with murder

A man is charged with murder after the remains of a woman missing since 2019 were found near a creek in Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Police said David Allen is charged with first-degree murder and strangulation in connection with the death of Kimberly Gsell, who was reported missing to police in Middlesex Township, Cumberland County, on Sept. 29, 2019. In a post, the Middlesex Township Police Department said the woman's remains were found on Sept. 25, and the 39-year-old Allen admitted to killing Gsell one day later.

David Allen is charged with murder in the death of Kimberly Gsell, who was reported missing in 2019 in Pennsylvania. (Photo Credit: Cumberland County District Attorney's Office)

The Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said its forensic lab confirmed the identity of the remains through dental records and its "Rapid DNA capabilities."

"Despite the reality that we faced, we were hoping throughout this investigation to be able to give her family good news that Kim would be found alive," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said in a statement. "Unfortunately, the news we delivered to the family confirmed what many of us suspected, Kim has been dead from the moment she disappeared."

Gsell was reported missing from the Rodeway Inn in Middlesex Township in 2019. CBS affiliate WHP reported in 2019 that police said the woman was last seen getting into an argument. WHP reported, citing the criminal complaint, that Allen killed Gsell and buried her body on the bank of the Yellow Breeches Creek.

Allen is in the Cumberland County Prison. He is being held without bail. He is due back in court in October.