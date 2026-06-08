55 kids and teenagers charged after Hersheypark opening day brawl

Dozens of kids and teenagers have been charged in connection with a brawl at Hersheypark on opening day, months after the incident.

Fifty-five kids and young adults between the ages 12 and 19 are facing various charges like simple assault, conspiracy, theft, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and riot, the Derry Township Police Department announced on Monday. Out of those charged, two are 18 and one is 19.

Derry Township police said officers were called in to help security personnel at Hersheypark around 7 p.m. on April 3. Security reported fights between groups of several teenagers inside the park, and police said a quick response helped break everything up. Three people were initially arrested, and several others were ejected, police said.

The fights caused "only minor interruptions" of park operations, police said, and officers weren't aware of any injuries to anyone involved in the fights or any bystanders.

"This investigation highlights the Derry Township Police Department's commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of our residents, workers, and guests," police said in a press release. "Our Department, including our Criminal Investigation Section, takes these types of public safety issues seriously, investing significant time into cases like this one to ensure that those responsible are held accountable."

Hersheypark beefed up security measures after the fight. Guests who exit will now be subjected to a photo verification process if they want to leave and come back, CBS Philadelphia reported. Before, the park used a hand-stamp process to manage re-entry.