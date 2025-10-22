County sheriffs take man into custody after he attempted to hide stolen gun in fast food bathroom

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced that a man who attempted to hide a weapon inside a fast-food restaurant's garbage has been taken into custody.

According to information provided by the sheriff's office, 39-year-old Stephon Smith is now facing charges of firearm violations and receiving stolen property.

Back in May, Pittsburgh police officers were conducting a warrant patrol on Brownsville Road and saw Smith in the parking lot of a KFC, as well as a weapon in the pocket of his sweatpants.

When he noticed the officers, he entered the KFC, went into the bathroom for less than a minute, and reappeared in the restaurant.

Police then went inside, found a .357 revolver in the trash can under discarded paper towels. A check of the gun found that it had been stolen, but Smith fled the restaurant before officers were able to arrest him.

Earlier this week, detectives learned of Smith's whereabouts, finding out that he was inside a suspected drug house on Westmont Avenue in Carrick. On Tuesday morning, detectives went to the home and were able to take Smth, along with five other people, all of whom had bench warrants out from multiple counties.

Smith and the other five suspects are now being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.