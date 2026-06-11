How Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County keeps swimmers safe from E. coli

On a hot day, it feels good to cool off in a river, stream or lake. But there may be some days to avoid the water.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, summertime is typically the season for higher E.coli levels in natural bodies of water. The CDC says that most E. coli live naturally inside each person and animal, but E. coli strains found in waste that make their way into larger bodies of water after storms can make people very sick if ingested.

"It's always in the water column. It's just a matter of what levels is it at," said Kris Baker, park manager at Keystone State Park in Westmoreland County.

Baker says the park tests weekly for an increase in E. coli to help keep swimmers safe. If levels get too high, he says, officials close the beach until they get the all-clear from the Department of Health.

Other organizations that manage local lakes and reservoirs, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, do similar E. coli checks weekly and can close an affected area until water quality returns to a safe level.

Luckily for Keystone State Park, this has not been a problem the park has had to deal with this year.

"This summer, so far, knock on wood, no issues at all," said Baker. "And quite honestly, this park historically, I've been here for almost two decades, I can comfortably tell you that unless we have a significant rain event or a prolonged drought, the water is going to be good."

Of course, always check for updates online for wherever you plan to get into the water, and if you do feel sick in any way after swimming, be sure to contact your medical professional.