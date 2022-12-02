Keystone Space Collaborative partnering up with United States Air and Space Force

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new partnership between the United States Air and Space Force, and Keystone Space Collaborative is set to take place.

On Friday morning, they highlighted the Department of Defense's current efforts to transform American forces and to address threats from abroad.

That includes exploring ways the private sector can help provide solutions to the next challenges for U.S. forces. The partnership between the military and the commercial industry would potentially bring a lot of industry and jobs to the Pittsburgh area.

The forum was joined by Beaver County native, and Vice Chief of the Space Force, General David Thompson.

He is one of 44 four-star Generals across all services.