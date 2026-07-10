2 orphaned giraffes welcomed at Keystone Safari

Keystone Safari in Mercer County has welcomed two orphaned giraffe calves.

The 144-acre zoo in Grove City announced on Facebook on Thursday that it's caring for Tallulah and Delilah, two calves who needed immediate human intervention to survive after they were unable to nurse from their mothers. Keystone Safari says it stepped in and provides the specialized care the calves need.

The zoo called caring for orphaned giraffe calves a "24/7 commitment." Tallulah and Delilah have to be bottle-fed every few hours, their health is monitored around the clock, and their growth, hydration, nutrition and development have to be carefully tracked.

"Every feeding, every veterinary check, and every moment of enrichment helps them build the strength and confidence they need to thrive," Keystone Safari wrote on Facebook.

Keystone Safari in Mercer County has welcomed two orphaned giraffe calves. (Photo: Keystone Safari)

During the cooler morning and evening hours, the two calves get supervised outdoor playtime, where they can stretch their legs, explore and practice being giraffes, all while bonding with their keepers, the zoo says.

"Watching them grow stronger each day has been incredibly rewarding, and we're honored to be part of their journey," Keystone Safari wrote on Facebook.

The safari didn't provide more details on how the giraffes ended up orphaned or where they originally came from. But the zoo has experience with baby giraffes. Last year, parents Levi and Blue Jeans gave birth to their fourth calf at the zoo, later named Savannah.

Located in northern Pennsylvania, Keystone Safari offers both walk-thru and drive-thru safari experiences.