Kevin McSwiggen, man accused killing Charles Stipetich, released from hospital and taken to jail
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man police say shot and killed an off-duty Oakdale police officer is behind bars.
Kevin McSwiggen was released from the hospital on Sunday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail. A judge denied him bail.
Police say McSwiggen shot and killed off-duty Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich outside his parents' home in Blawnox last Sunday after an alleged road rage incident on Route 28.
He faces a criminal homicide charge.
