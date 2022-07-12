Kevin McSwiggen, man accused killing Charles Stipetich, released from hospital and taken to jail

Man accused killing Charles Stipetich released from hospital and taken to jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man police say shot and killed an off-duty Oakdale police officer is behind bars.

Kevin McSwiggen faces a criminal homicide charge. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kevin McSwiggen was released from the hospital on Sunday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail. A judge denied him bail.

Police say McSwiggen shot and killed off-duty Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich outside his parents' home in Blawnox last Sunday after an alleged road rage incident on Route 28.

He faces a criminal homicide charge.