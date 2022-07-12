Watch CBS News
Crime

Kevin McSwiggen, man accused killing Charles Stipetich, released from hospital and taken to jail

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused killing Charles Stipetich released from hospital and taken to jail
Man accused killing Charles Stipetich released from hospital and taken to jail 00:26

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man police say shot and killed an off-duty Oakdale police officer is behind bars.

snapshot-41.jpg
Kevin McSwiggen faces a criminal homicide charge. (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Kevin McSwiggen was released from the hospital on Sunday and sent to the Allegheny County Jail. A judge denied him bail.

Police say McSwiggen shot and killed off-duty Oakdale police officer Charles Stipetich outside his parents' home in Blawnox last Sunday after an alleged road rage incident on Route 28.

He faces a criminal homicide charge. 

First published on July 11, 2022 / 9:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.