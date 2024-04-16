Arrest warrant issued for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle: police

BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for State Rep. Kevin Boyle BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued for State Rep. Kevin Boyle 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, Philadelphia police said on Tuesday.

The warrant is for a violation of a protection from abuse order, police said.

Boyle, a Democrat, represents Pennsylvania District 172, which covers parts of Montgomery County and Northeast Philly, including Burholme, Bustleton, Fox Chase and other neighborhoods.

We've reached out to Boyle's team for a response but have yet to hear back.

Two months ago, Boyle went viral on social media after he was seen on camera allegedly threatening staff at the Gaul & Co. Malt House on Huntingdon Pike in Rockledge, Montgomery County. Police said Boyle was reportedly drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident.

Police said Boyle was asked to leave the bar several times by employees but refused, and allegedly threatened the employees. He was never charged for the incident.

Boyle eventually left the bar that night in February and police told him he was banned from the Gaul & Co. Malt House.

Boyle is the brother of Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle, who represents Pennsylvania's 2nd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

