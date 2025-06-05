Man barred from Kennywood Park arrested after defying order to not return to the park

A man was arrested and is now facing several charges after being accused of trespassing at Kennywood after he was barred from entering a couple of years ago.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA-TV, police were notified that a man who had recently been barred from the park was attempting to purchase season passes.

Back on August 1, 2023, Terrelle Payne threw brisket nachos at a customer service window, nearly hitting the park's general manager. Following that incident, he was issued an "indefinite official letter of defiant trespass" and was told that he would be arrested should he return to the park.

On June 1 of this year, when he returned to the park, police were notified.

After being ordered to leave, he began yelling threats at police, including that he would physically assault them.

Ultimately, Payne was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Kennywood West Mifflin police substation. While in a holding cell, he continued to threaten police, saying he would cut their heads off with a sword.

Police then filled out another letter that stated Payne was no longer allowed to return to Kennywood, as well as Sandcastle and Idlewild parks.

Payne signed the letter and was released.

He is facing charges of disorderly conduct, defiant trespassing, and multiple counts of terroristic threats.